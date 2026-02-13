Markets
Essent Group Q4 Net Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) reported that its fourth quarter net income declined to $155.0 million from $167.9 million, last year. Earnings per share was $1.60 compared to $1.58. Fourth quarter total revenues were $312.4 million compared to $315.0 million, prior year. Net premiums written declined to $237.88 million from $239.5 million.

Essent also announced that its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on March 23, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2026.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Essent shares are down 3.08 percent to $63.60.

