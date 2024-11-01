Essent Group Q3 Results Miss Estimates; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) reported Friday that net income for the third quarter edged down to $176.18 million or $1.65 per share from $177.96 million or $1.66 per share for the prior-year quarter.

On average, nine analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $316.58 million from $296.11 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $317.47 million for the quarter.

Essent also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on December 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 2, 2024.

