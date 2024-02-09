Essent Group Ltd. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $175.367 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $147.366 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.2% to $297.277 million from $230.037 million last year.

Essent Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $175.367 Mln. vs. $147.366 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.64 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.59 -Revenue (Q4): $297.277 Mln vs. $230.037 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.