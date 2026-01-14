ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant (GWH.WS) Price Target Increased by 45.74% to 0.12

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant (NYSE:GWH.WS) has been revised to $0.12 / share. This is an increase of 45.74% from the prior estimate of $0.08 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.11 to a high of $0.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech, Inc. - Equity Warrant. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH.WS is 0.00%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 1,684K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heights Capital Management holds 586K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 451K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 304K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vestcor holds 105K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing a decrease of 11.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH.WS by 24.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.