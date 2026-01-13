ESS Tech (GWH) Price Target Increased by 27.27% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) has been revised to $3.57 / share. This is an increase of 27.27% from the prior estimate of $2.80 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 99.44% from the latest reported closing price of $1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH is 0.01%, an increase of 857.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.42% to 3,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 2,397K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arosa Capital Management holds 675K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 166K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares , representing an increase of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Green Alpha Advisors holds 119K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 91.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 1,210.89% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

