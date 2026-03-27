ESS Tech (GWH) Price Target Decreased by 28.57% to 2.55

The average one-year price target for ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) has been revised to $2.55 / share. This is a decrease of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $2.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 112.50% from the latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESS Tech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GWH is 0.01%, an increase of 72.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 69.07% to 6,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 2,397K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 1,400K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company.

Arosa Capital Management holds 950K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 28.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Shay Capital holds 180K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 136K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 58.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GWH by 53.18% over the last quarter.

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