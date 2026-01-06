Markets
ESS Tech Appoints Drew Buckley As CEO

January 06, 2026 — 08:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - ESS Tech (GWH) announced the Board has appointed Drew Buckley as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026, succeeding Interim CEO Kelly Goodman. The Board appointed Kelly Goodman as Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel. The Board also appointed Kate Suhadolnik as Chief Financial Officer from her current role as Interim CFO.

Drew Buckley has nearly two decades of experience focused exclusively on investing in publicly traded small- and mid-cap technology companies. He joined ESS in August 2025 to lead the company's investor relations and capital market strategy.

