ESS Q1 FFO Beats Estimates on Strong Same-Property NOI

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share of $4.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.96 by 2.5%. The figure improved 2.3% from $3.97 in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues were $484.8 million, up 4.3% year over year and ahead of the consensus mark of $481.4 million by 0.7%. Same-property net operating income (NOI) increased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter, reflecting solid property-level momentum.



Management noted that core FFO per share exceeded the midpoint of the company’s prior guidance for the quarter by 11 cents. Of that outperformance, 8 cents was attributed to favorable same-property NOI, with additional help from co-investments.

ESS Delivers Broad-Based Same-Property Momentum

Same-property strength was a clear driver of the quarterly performance. The company reported a 2.9% year-over-year increase in same-property revenues, supported by improving fundamentals across its West Coast footprint.



Northern California led the regional growth profile, with same-property revenues up 3.9% year over year, while Southern California and the Seattle Metro posted increases of 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively. On a sequential basis, the same-property portfolio generated 0.7% revenue growth, reflecting continued stabilization in demand and pricing.

ESS Sees Sequential Improvement in Rent Drivers

The quarter’s same-property revenue growth was driven primarily by scheduled rents, which increased 2.2% year over year. Other income added another 0.5% tailwind, while delinquency and vacancy were modestly favorable.



Sequentially, scheduled rents increased 0.3%, while vacancy and cash concessions were each a 0.2% positive factor. The company’s same-property financial occupancy ended the quarter at 96.5%, up 20 basis points from a year ago, with occupancies of 96.1% in Southern California, 96.9% in Northern California and 96.6% in Seattle.

ESS' Expense Profile Reflects Higher Interest and G&A

Expense items were mixed. Net interest expense totaled $64.0 million, up from $61.5 million in the year-ago quarter, while general and administrative expense increased to $20.0 million from $16.3 million. At the property level, operating expenses rose to $141.3 million from $138.6 million, led by higher utilities costs, partially offset by lower real estate taxes.

Essex Property Maintains Ample Liquidity and Credit Metrics

Essex Property ended the quarter with more than $1.7 billion of immediately available liquidity, supported by undrawn capacity on unsecured credit facilities as well as cash and marketable securities. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $47.4 million, and marketable securities were $96.5 million at quarter-end.



Balance sheet leverage metrics remained within stated covenant levels. Total debt, net, was $6.81 billion, and debt to total assets stood at 34%. Credit ratings were Baa1 from Moody’s and BBB+ from S&P, both with stable outlooks, underscoring ongoing access to the unsecured debt markets.

Essex Property Highlights Shareholder Returns

Essex Property continued to lean into capital returns alongside operating execution. During the quarter, the company announced an increase in its dividend by 0.8% to an annual distribution of $10.36 per common share, extending its streak of consecutive annual dividend increases to 32 years.



Share repurchases were also notable. Year to date through April 27, 2026, the company repurchased $61.9 million of common stock, including commissions, at an average price per share of $243.76. As of the same date, remaining authorization under the repurchase plan was $240.8 million.

ESS Reaffirms 2026 Outlook After Q1 Outperformance

ESS introduced second-quarter 2026 core FFO guidance of $3.92-$4.04 per diluted share, with a midpoint of $3.98. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.06.



For full-year 2026, the company reaffirmed its core FFO guidance range of $15.69-$16.19 per share, alongside its same-property portfolio expectations for revenue growth of 1.70% to 3.10%, operating expense growth of 2.50% to 3.50% and NOI growth of 0.80% to 3.40%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year 2026 core FFO per share currently stands at $16.03.

ESS’ Zacks Rank

Essex Property currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Essex Property Trust, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Essex Property Trust, Inc. Quote

Performance of Other Residential REITs

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB reported first-quarter 2026 core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.83, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.80 by 1.1%. Total revenues came in at $770.3 million, up 3.3% year over year and essentially in line with the consensus mark of $770.6 million.



AvalonBay’s same-store economic occupancy held at 96.1%, underscoring steady demand heading into the peak leasing season. The quarter benefited from incremental development NOI and commercial NOI. However, higher interest expenses undermined the performance of AvalonBay to an extent.



Equity Residential EQR reported first-quarter 2026 normalized FFO of 99 cents per share, up 4.2% year over year and ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 4.2%. Rental income grew 2.5% year over year to $779.8 million but came in 0.3% below the consensus mark of $782.6 million.



Equity Residential’s operating fundamentals were supported by steady occupancy and improving coastal-market momentum. Same-store performance remained strong, with revenue growth outpacing prior-quarter momentum and occupancy staying firm. Equity Residential’s management emphasized strength in San Francisco and New York, citing solid demand from higher-earning renters and moderating new supply across its markets.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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