ESR-LOGOS REIT Raises $88.2 Million via New Units

ESR-LOGOS REIT has successfully issued 289,180,327 preferential offering units at S$0.305 each, raising approximately S$88.2 million. These units are now listed on the Singapore Exchange and will have the same rights as existing units, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility. Investors can expect these units to contribute to future distributions from the REIT’s income.

