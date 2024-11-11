News & Insights

Stocks
CGIUF

ESR-LOGOS REIT Raises $88.2 Million via New Units

November 11, 2024 — 05:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ESR-REIT (SG:J91U) has released an update.

ESR-LOGOS REIT has successfully issued 289,180,327 preferential offering units at S$0.305 each, raising approximately S$88.2 million. These units are now listed on the Singapore Exchange and will have the same rights as existing units, enhancing the company’s financial flexibility. Investors can expect these units to contribute to future distributions from the REIT’s income.

For further insights into SG:J91U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CGIUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.