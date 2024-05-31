News & Insights

Esprit Holdings’ Subsidiary Seeks Restructuring

May 31, 2024 — 11:09 am EDT

Esprit Holdings (HK:0330) has released an update.

Esprit Holdings’ Danish subsidiary, Esprit de Corp. Danmark A/S (DKDA), has voluntarily filed for preventive restructuring proceedings in Copenhagen to maintain solvency and manage its liabilities more effectively. The restructuring aims to protect DKDA from individual creditor actions and significantly reduce its liabilities, aligning them with business needs. This strategic move follows similar insolvency proceedings by DKDA’s parent company, DEEG, and its German subsidiaries, aiming to stabilize the company’s operations amid financial challenges.

