Esprinet Names Roberto Sasso Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - Esprinet S.p.A. (PRT.MI), a B2B distributor of Information Technology, on Monday said it has appointed Roberto Sasso as Chief Financial Officer.

Controlling Officer Roberto Sasso will oversee administration, finance, and control, and will be responsible for financial and strategic planning across the group.

The company said he will also support the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer in the evaluation and management of mergers and acquisitions.

Sasso joined Esprinet in 2007 and has held several senior finance roles within the group, including Administrative Director for Italy and Group Budgeting and Financial Analysis Manager.

Esprinet S.p.A. is 0.81% higher at EUR 6.42 on the London Stock Exchange.

