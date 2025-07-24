$ESPR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESPR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,392,215 of trading volume.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ESPR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ESPR stock page ):

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,794 shares for an estimated $13,610 .

. BENJAMIN LOOKER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,726 shares for an estimated $8,867 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,780 shares for an estimated $4,169.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ESPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESPR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025

$ESPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESPR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ESPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 02/11/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

