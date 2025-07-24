$ESPR stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESPR stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,392,215 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ESPR (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ESPR stock page):
$ESPR Insider Trading Activity
$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,521 shares for an estimated $53,418.
- BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 10,794 shares for an estimated $13,610.
- BENJAMIN LOOKER (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,726 shares for an estimated $8,867.
- ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,780 shares for an estimated $4,169.
$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 13,551,001 shares (-55.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,513,441
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,632,958 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,231,459
- PENDERFUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,880,000
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,306,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,881,012
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,225,974 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,765,402
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,109,140 shares (+1023.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,597,161
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,089,200 shares (-30.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,568,448
$ESPR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESPR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/11/2025
$ESPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ESPR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ESPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Pantginis from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025
- Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $4.0 on 05/07/2025
- Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3.0 on 04/17/2025
- Jason Butler from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $4.0 on 03/05/2025
- Roy Buchanan from JMP Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 02/11/2025
