Esperion highlights exploratory data from CLEAR outcomes trial of Nexletol

Esperion (ESPR) announced the presentation of an analysis from the CLEAR Outcomes study focused on patients with Peripheral Artery Disease who were unable or unwilling to take statin medications. These data were presented today in an oral featured science presentation at the 2024 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, which took place from November 16-18, 2024, in Chicago, IL. Additionally, two exploratory analyses from the CLEAR Outcomes trial and a real-world analysis of bempedoic acid usage were presented at the conference. Key data presented at the 2024 AHA Scientific Sessions: Featured Science Presentation: “Bempedoic Acid and Limb Outcomes in Statin-Intolerant Patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.” – presented on behalf of all authors by Marc P. Bonaca, MD, MPH, FAHA, FACC, CPC Clinical Research: Highlights: This analysis focused on the incidence of major adverse limb events in patients with pre-existing PAD enrolled in the CLEAR Outcomes trial. Bempedoic acid reduced MALE by 36% compared to placebo. Poster Presentations: “Liver Steatosis and Liver Fibrosis Predict Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events: Analysis of the CLEAR Outcomes Trial Population.” presented on behalf of all authors by Diederick Grobbee, MD, PhD, FESC, University Medical Center Utrecht and Julius Clinical in The Netherlands. Results suggest bempedoic acid treatment resulted in a lower incidence of major adverse cardiovascular events versus placebo in patients with higher liver steatosis scores at study enrollment. “Statin Intolerance due to Muscle Symptoms Affects Management of Patients: Insights from the CLEAR Outcomes Trial” – presented on behalf of all authors by Ulrich Laufs, MD, PhD, Universitatsklinikum Leipzig, Leipzig Germany, describes the variable characteristics of statin intolerance in patients enrolled in CLEAR Outcomes and their clinical course in the study. “Effectiveness of Lipid-lowering Therapy with Bempedoic Acid plus Ezetimibe in a Real-world Cohort” – presented on behalf of all authors by Evelyn Sarnes, PharmD, Esperion, used US claims data to evaluate the effectiveness of the combination of bempedoic acid plus ezetimibe in reducing or maintaining LDL-C less than100 mg/dL. After 3 months 67% of patients on bempedoic acid and ezetimibe had LDL-C less than100 mg/dL, a significant increase over the 30% at baseline, and by 12 months 55% had maintained LDL-C levels less than100 mg/dL.

