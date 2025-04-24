Esperion Expands Development Portfolio with Innovative Allosteric ACLY Inhibitor Program Targeting Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Esperion announces a novel allosteric ACLY inhibitor program targeting primary sclerosing cholangitis, enhancing its liver disease development portfolio.

Quiver AI Summary

Esperion announced the expansion of its development portfolio with a new program aimed at treating primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease. The company confirmed the effectiveness of its highly specific allosteric ACLY inhibitor, which has shown promise in reducing liver injury, inflammation, and fibrosis in various preclinical models relevant to PSC. CEO Sheldon Koenig emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging its expertise in ACLY biology to address the urgent needs of PSC patients, given the absence of approved therapies. The company plans to present this research at an R&D Day event, showcasing its internal capabilities and next-generation candidates targeting liver and kidney diseases. The potential market for PSC therapies is significant, with estimates exceeding $1 billion annually and around 76,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. and Europe.

Potential Positives

Expanding the development portfolio with a novel program targeting primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), addressing a significant unmet medical need.

Demonstrating internal R&D capabilities with promising preclinical data for next-generation allosteric ACLY inhibitors aimed at liver and kidney diseases.

Identifying a potential market opportunity exceeding $1 billion annually due to the estimated prevalence of approximately 76,000 diagnosed PSC patients across the U.S. and Europe.

Potential eligibility for Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations could expedite the development and approval process of new therapies for PSC.

Potential Negatives

Despite showcasing promising preclinical data, the lack of any approved therapies for PSC may indicate a high risk associated with the development of ACLY inhibitors, as there is no certainty that these candidates will successfully translate into effective treatments.

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding Esperion’s future operations, including profitability and the outcomes of clinical activities, which could deter investor confidence.

The emphasis on a rare disease like PSC may limit the commercial market size for these new treatments, potentially affecting the company's overall financial outlook.

FAQ

What is Esperion's new program targeting PSC?

Esperion's new program focuses on developing novel ACLY inhibitors to treat primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare liver disease.

When is Esperion's R&D Day event?

The R&D Day event is scheduled for today at 9:00 a.m. ET, with a live webcast available.

What role does ACLY play in treating PSC?

ACLY is a key metabolic enzyme; modulating its activity may help address liver inflammation, fibrosis, and injury in PSC patients.

How significant is the market potential for PSC treatments?

The estimated market opportunity for PSC treatments exceeds $1 billion, with around 76,000 diagnosed patients in the U.S. and Europe.

How can I access the R&D Day presentation?

The R&D Day presentation will be archived on Esperion's website approximately two hours after the event and available for 90 days.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ESPR Insider Trading Activity

$ESPR insiders have traded $ESPR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHELDON L. KOENIG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,494 shares for an estimated $50,316 .

. BENJAMIN HALLADAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,800 shares for an estimated $13,149 .

. ERIC WARREN (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,226 shares for an estimated $10,195.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ESPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of $ESPR stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ESPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ESPR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ESPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ESPR forecast page.

Full Release





– Expands Development Portfolio with Introduction of a Novel Program Targeting PSC –









– Confirms Highly Specific Allosteric ACLY Inhibitor Shown to Reduce Liver Injury, Inflammation and Fibrosis Across Multiple PSC-Relevant Pre-Clinical Models –









– Demonstrates Internal R&D Capabilities with Wholly Owned, Next-Generation Candidates Targeting Liver and Kidney Disease –









– Esperion to Webcast R&D Day Event Today at 9:00 a.m. ET –







ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that the Company plans to highlight new research supporting its lead development candidates for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare and progressive liver disease, today at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City. A live webcast of the event will also be available. These candidates are novel allosteric inhibitors of ATP citrate lyase (ACLY), a key metabolic enzyme with emerging relevance in hepatic inflammation and fibrosis.





“We are leveraging our deep expertise in ACLY biology to expand our portfolio beyond NEXLETOL



®



(bempedoic acid)/NEXLIZET



®



(bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and to address the urgent needs of patients living with PSC,” said Sheldon Koenig, Chief Executive Officer at Esperion. “Our lead candidates, including ESP-1336, are promising, potential first-in-class allosteric ACLY inhibitors, well-characterized with significant preclinical data, and represent a natural extension of our metabolic franchise. PSC is a rare and progressive liver disease with no approved therapies proven to slow or halt its progression. Our next-generation ACLY inhibitor discovery program was purpose-built to improve potency, selectivity, and guide indication and patient population selection through data-driven innovation.”





“ACLY is a promising target in hepatic disease, given its central role in metabolic regulation,” said David E. Cohen MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “By modulating acetyl-coenzyme A (acetyl-CoA) levels in multiple hepatobiliary cell types, these inhibitors may disrupt key disease-driving pathways in PSC, offering a potentially transformative approach to treatment.”







R&D Day Guest Speakers









Christos S. Mantzoros, MD, DSc, PhD, h.c. mult., Professor of Medicine Harvard Medical School



Christos S. Mantzoros, MD, DSc, PhD, h.c. mult., Professor of Medicine Harvard Medical School



David E. Cohen, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital



David E. Cohen, MD, PhD, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endoscopy, Brigham and Women’s Hospital



Mary Pressley Vyas, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, PSC Partners













R&D Day Highlights









Target validation underpins Esperion’s next-generation ACLY inhibition discovery program in liver diseases.













Selected PSC as the lead indication for next-generation ACLY inhibition discovery program.









Utilized multi-omics, phenome-wide association studies, and preclinical disease modeling to uncover novel ACLY pathways and disease links beyond cardiovascular disease.





Identified ACLY mechanisms linked to bile duct injury, inflammation, and fibrosis – key drivers of PSC progression.















Target validation underpins Esperion’s next-generation ACLY inhibition discovery program in liver diseases.



Progressing a differentiated ACLY inhibitor program with strong preclinical data.













Discovered lead candidates through high-throughput and structure-based screening, optimized for PSC-specific biology.









Observed efficacy in human liver microtissues, and chemically and surgery induced liver injury models.





Showed consistent reductions in liver injury, inflammation, and fibrosis across multiple preclinical models.















Progressing a differentiated ACLY inhibitor program with strong preclinical data.



PSC represents a large unmet medical need with no approved therapies and significant market potential.













Potential eligibility for Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.





Estimated >$1 billion annual market opportunity.





Estimated prevalence of approximately 76,000 diagnosed PSC patients across the U.S. and Europe as of 2024.







PSC represents a large unmet medical need with no approved therapies and significant market potential.







Webcast Information







A live webcast of the R&D event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can register for the webcast on the Investor section of the Esperion



website



. The archived replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the event and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.





A copy of the R&D Day presentation can be found



here



.







About Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis







Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) is a rare, progressive, cholestatic, immune‐mediated disease of the bile ducts. Bile ducts carry the digestive liquid bile from the liver to the small intestine. In PSC, inflammation and injury cause scarring, stricturing, and concentric, obliterative fibrosis within the bile ducts. These processes make the bile ducts hard and narrow leading to biliary cirrhosis, portal hypertension, and eventually hepatic failure in a majority of patients.





The pathogenesis of PSC remains unknown and there is no proven medical or interventional therapy to halt the progression of disease. A liver transplant is the only known long-term treatment option for PSC, however up to 30% of patients who receive a liver transplant for PSC experience recurrence.







About Esperion Therapeutics







Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing new medicines to market that address unmet needs of patients and healthcare professionals. The Company developed and is commercializing the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for patients who are at risk for cardiovascular disease and are struggling with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). These medications are supported by the nearly 14,000 patient CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial. Esperion continues to build on its success with its next generation program which is focused on developing ATP citrate lyase inhibitors (ACLYi). New insights into the structure and function of ACLYi fully enables rational drug design and the opportunity to develop highly potent and specific inhibitors with allosteric mechanisms.





Esperion continues to evolve into a leading global biopharmaceutical company through commercial execution, international partnerships and collaborations and advancement of its pre-clinical pipeline. For more information, visit





esperion.com





and follow Esperion on





LinkedIn





and





X





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding marketing strategy and commercialization plans, current and planned operational expenses, future operations, commercial products, clinical development, including the timing, designs and plans for the CLEAR Outcomes study and its results, plans for potential future product candidates, financial condition and outlook, including expected cash runway, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Esperion’s actual results to differ significantly from those projected, including, without limitation, the net sales, profitability, and growth of Esperion’s commercial products, clinical activities and results, supply chain, commercial development and launch plans, the outcomes and anticipated benefits of legal proceedings and settlements, and the risks detailed in Esperion’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Esperion disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, other than to the extent required by law.







Esperion Contact Information:







Investors:





Alina Venezia







investorrelations@esperion.com







(734) 887-3903





Media:





Tiffany Aldrich







corporateteam@esperion.com







(616) 443-8438



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.