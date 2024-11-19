Espec Corp. Reports Robust Growth in 2024

Espec Corp. (JP:6859) has released an update.

Espec Corp. has reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 11.8% to 30,464 million yen and a remarkable 48.3% rise in profits attributable to owners of the parent company. The company also anticipates continued growth, forecasting a 4.6% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

