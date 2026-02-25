ESP Downgraded to Neutral on Slower Order Intake Despite Margin Strength

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. ESP has been downgraded to Neutral from Outperform following a mixed set of developments that temper its near-term upside potential. While the company continues to demonstrate solid profitability and maintains a strong balance sheet, certain growth and order trends warrant a more cautious stance. Below, we outline the key positives and negatives influencing the rating change.

Positives Supporting the Stock

Strong Margin Expansion Driving Earnings Growth

Despite lower sales in the first half of fiscal 2026, Espey delivered meaningful margin improvement. For the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, gross profit rose to $7.4 million from $6 million in the prior-year period, with gross margin expanding to 35% from 24.8%. Net income increased to $5 million, compared with $3.5 million in the year-ago period. The improvement reflects favorable product mix, labor efficiencies and process enhancements.

Robust Backlog Provides Revenue Visibility

Espey ended the December quarter with a total backlog of $134.7 million, up from $120.1 million a year earlier. Importantly, management expects a minimum of $26.8 million of the Dec. 31, 2025, backlog to be filled during fiscal 2026. The backlog remains largely funded, offering revenue visibility despite some timing variability in milestone-based contracts.

Strong Balance Sheet and Shareholder Returns

Espey maintains a debt-free balance sheet and solid liquidity position. As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had working capital of approximately $48.9 million. The company continues to reward shareholders, declaring a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share. Notably, it also paid a special dividend during the first half of fiscal 2026, reflecting management’s confidence in cash generation.

Headwinds Limiting Near-Term Upside

Net sales for the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, declined to $21.2 million from $24.1 million in the prior-year period. Additionally, new orders have slowed meaningfully. During the first six months of fiscal 2026, Espey received approximately $16.3 million in new orders compared with $46.9 million in the comparable prior-year period. While management attributes the decline to timing and milestone shifts, softer order intake raises some concern about revenue momentum beyond the current backlog.

A significant portion of Espey’s revenues remains concentrated among a small number of customers. For the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, four significant customers accounted for approximately 61% of total sales. Such concentration exposes the company to volatility tied to program timing, defense budget allocations and contract renewals. Espey continues to invest in engineering-heavy fixed-price contracts. Management acknowledged that certain engineering design contracts experienced higher-than-anticipated testing and development effort, leading to unanticipated costs.

Bottom Line

Espey’s improving margins, strong liquidity and sizable backlog provide meaningful support to the long-term investment case. However, the recent decline in sales, slower order intake and continued exposure to contract execution risks temper near-term upside potential.

Given these offsetting dynamics, the stock has been downgraded to Neutral, reflecting balanced risk-reward expectations at current levels. Investors may consider awaiting stronger order momentum or clearer revenue acceleration before becoming more constructive on the shares.

