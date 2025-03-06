ESML Crowded With Sellers

In the case of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap, the RSI reading has hit 28.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 34.0. A bullish investor could look at ESML's 28.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), ESML's low point in its 52 week range is $36.86 per share, with $46.298 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day.
