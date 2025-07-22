Eshallgo Inc. Launches New Enterprise-Level AI Initiative to Transform Office Solutions in China

Eshallgo Inc. launches a new initiative in enterprise-level AI, aiming to enhance office efficiency and automation in China.

Eshallgo Inc., a leading integrated office solutions provider in China, announced the launch of a new business initiative focused on enterprise-level artificial intelligence (AI) as it aims to enter the intelligent office AI market. The company's CEO, Qiwei Miao, emphasized that this move represents Eshallgo's commitment to shaping the future by empowering enterprises with intelligent tools for automation, security, and strategic insights. The release highlights the growth potential of China's AI industry, projected to exceed RMB 700 billion in value by 2025, with significant advancements in enterprise AI applications. Eshallgo is introducing a suite of AI solutions tailored to enhance workflow automation, resource scheduling, analytics, and collaboration, fulfilling unmet needs in the enterprise sector. The company is also advancing its product development in collaboration with leading domestic AI research teams, marking a critical milestone towards commercializing its intelligent office solutions.

Potential Positives

Eshallgo Inc. has officially launched a new business initiative focused on enterprise-level artificial intelligence, positioning itself to capture significant market share in a rapidly growing segment.

The company has established partnerships with leading domestic AI R&D teams, enhancing its ability to develop enterprise-grade intelligent applications.

The launch includes a new suite of scenario-specific AI solutions aimed at addressing critical needs in enterprise environments, potentially leading to considerable operational efficiencies for clients.

The release indicates strong projected growth in the AI market, particularly within China, suggesting substantial opportunity for Eshallgo to unlock long-term shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

Entering the competitive enterprise-level AI market may put significant pressure on Eshallgo as they face established players, which could impact their ability to achieve expected market penetration and profitability.

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns regarding the actual realization of the company’s projected growth and milestones, which could lead to investor disappointment if outcomes fall short.

The mention of "known and unknown risks and uncertainties" could signal potential vulnerabilities in the company's strategies and execution, creating apprehensions among shareholders.

FAQ

What is Eshallgo's new business initiative about?

Eshallgo's new initiative focuses on enterprise-level artificial intelligence, leveraging its office services infrastructure for intelligent office solutions.

How does Eshallgo plan to enhance enterprise operations?

The company aims to improve enterprise operations through AI-driven automation, security, and strategic insights for businesses in China.

What market opportunity is Eshallgo targeting?

Eshallgo is targeting the rapidly expanding enterprise AI application market in China, projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

What products will Eshallgo's new AI solutions include?

The initial product suite will feature intelligent document management, automated task routing, smart procurement, and cybersecurity collaboration tools.

How can investors find more information about Eshallgo?

Investors can visit Eshallgo's new investor portal at ir.eshallgo.com for real-time updates and more information.

Full Release

New York, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHANGHAI, July 22, 2025 — Eshallgo Inc. (“Eshallgo” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:



EHGO



), a leading provider of integrated office solutions in China, today announced the official launch of its new business initiative focused on enterprise-level artificial intelligence (AI). The Company is leveraging its extensive office services infrastructure to enter the intelligent office AI segment through a fully integrated hardware-software platform, accelerating its presence in one of China’s most dynamic digital transformation markets.









"With our official entry into the enterprise AI sector, Eshallgo is not just adapting to the future — we are building it," said Qiwei Miao, Chief Executive Officer of Eshallgo. "Our vision is to empower every enterprise with intelligent tools that create value through automation, security, and strategic insight. We believe this transformative growth will unlock significant long-term shareholder value."











Well- Positioned to Capture Value in a Multi-Billion Dollar Intelligent Office Opportunity







According to data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), the total value of China's AI industry exceeded RMB 700 billion (~USD 96 billion) in 2025, with sustained annual growth above 20%. Within this, the enterprise-focused AI application market is expanding rapidly as businesses modernize office operations, streamline internal processes, and integrate AI-driven automation.





Zheshang Securities has said to be projecting that China's AI all-in-one device segment alone will grow from RMB 123.6 billion (~USD 17 billion) in 2025 to over RMB 520.8 billion (~USD 71 billion) by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 60%.





Globally, the market for AI in enterprise applications is expected to reach USD 200 billion by 2026, driven by increasing demand for intelligent workflow automation, secure knowledge management, and real-time decision support systems.





F



rom Office Solutions to Smart Enterprise Enablement







As generative AI and large language models unlock new levels of functional intelligence, enterprises are under pressure to modernize legacy systems and accelerate digital transformation. Eshallgo, with years of experience in office integration and a nationwide enterprise customer base, is well-positioned to bring AI innovation directly into business environments.





The Company is launching a new family of scenario-specific AI solutions designed to address critical needs in enterprise environments, including:







Smarter collaboration across hybrid and distributed teams









Enterprise AI Product Roadmap and Commercialization Milestone







Eshallgo has partnered with leading domestic AI R&D teams to jointly develop enterprise-grade intelligent applications. The Company recently completed internal testing for its flagship enterprise-level AI platform, with a working demo now available for selected enterprise customers. This marks a key milestone on Eshallgo’s path to commercializing intelligent office solutions tailored to the needs of China’s enterprise clients.







Fulfilling Unmet Demand in Enterprise AI Scenarios







The initial product suite will include intelligent document management, automated task routing, smart procurement assistance, and cybersecurity-enhanced collaboration tools—all designed with modular architecture for integration into existing IT systems. Eshallgo’s goal is to address previously underserved enterprise use cases where traditional software lacks real-time learning, adaptive workflows, or decision-making automation.





By focusing on scenario-based intelligence, Eshallgo aims to close a critical gap in China’s enterprise AI landscape while creating value through efficiency, security, and agility in day-to-day business operations.







About eShallgo, Inc.









eShallgo, Inc.



(Nasdaq:



EHGO



) is a leading digital-first office solution provider headquartered in Shanghai, China. Through its integrated platform, the Company offers enterprise-grade hardware, printing services, software subscriptions, and technical support to small and medium-sized businesses across China. Leveraging data analytics and automation, eShallgo delivers cost-efficient and scalable solutions that empower businesses to digitize and streamline their back-office operations. For more information and real-time investor updates, please visit the Company’s new investor portal at



ir.eshallgo.com



. Follow us on social media:



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



, and



X



.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the



SEC



.















Investor and Media Contact:







Tony Sklar





Investor Relations – eShallgo, Inc.







ir@eshallgo.com









