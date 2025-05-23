ESGL Holdings Limited Files Proxy Statement for Proposed Business Combination with De Tomaso Automobili Holdings

ESGL Holdings has filed a proxy for a business combination with De Tomaso, seeking shareholder approval on several proposals.

ESGL Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based company specializing in sustainable circular solutions, has submitted a proxy statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding its proposed merger with luxury car manufacturer De Tomaso Automobili Holdings. Shareholders will vote on this business combination at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for June 10, 2025. Key proposals include increasing authorized share capital, potential share consolidation for Nasdaq compliance, a name change to OIO Holdings Limited post-combination, and adopting a revised corporate charter. This merger aims to position ESGL in the ultra-luxury consumer market, leveraging De Tomaso’s premium brand and attracting high-end collectors with its exclusive hypercars. Shareholders can find more information and voting instructions on the company's website.

Potential Positives

ESGL is proposing a business combination with De Tomaso Automobili, a respected brand in the luxury performance car market, indicating a strategic move into a high-demand sector.

The combined company is designed for growth, with a structure that includes long-term shareholder alignment and performance-based earnouts.

The acquisition of De Tomaso is expected to enhance ESGL's brand visibility on Nasdaq, trading under a new name and ticker symbols, potentially attracting new investors.

Limited production models of De Tomaso's hypercars, like the P72 and P900, are anticipated to drive strong financial performance due to their premium pricing and exclusivity.

Potential Negatives

There is no assurance that the proposed business combination with De Tomaso will be completed, which adds uncertainty to the company's future.

The need for a share consolidation indicates potential issues with meeting Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, which could reflect negatively on investor confidence.

The press release includes numerous forward-looking statements that come with inherent risks and uncertainties, highlighting a lack of guarantees about future performance.

FAQ

What is the upcoming event for ESGL Holdings Limited?

ESGL Holdings Limited will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on June 10, 2025, to vote on a proposed business combination.

What are the key proposals in ESGL's proxy statement?

The key proposals include expanding authorized share capital, share consolidation, a name change, a revised charter, and adjournment authority.

How will the business combination affect ESGL's name and stock tickers?

Upon completion, ESGL will be renamed OIO Holdings Limited, trading on Nasdaq under the tickers "OIO" and "OIOWW".

What luxury cars are associated with De Tomaso Automobili?

De Tomaso is known for the P72 and P900 hypercars, which are attracting significant attention from collectors.

How can shareholders participate in the voting process?

Shareholders as of May 2, 2025, can find more information and voting instructions at https://www.cstproxy.com/esgl/2025.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESGL Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ESGL), a Singapore-based leader in sustainable circular solutions, has filed its proxy statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its proposed business combination with De Tomaso Automobili Holdings, one of the most revered names in luxury performance cars.





The proposals will be voted on at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on June 10, 2025, and include:









Proposal No. 1



: Expansion of authorized share capital to facilitate the issuance of shares for the acquisition



: Expansion of authorized share capital to facilitate the issuance of shares for the acquisition





Proposal No. 2



: Share consolidation, if required, to ensure compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement



: Share consolidation, if required, to ensure compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement





Proposal No. 3



: Proposed name change to align name of publicly traded entity



: Proposed name change to align name of publicly traded entity





Proposal No. 4



: Adoption of a revised charter to reflect the future-forward structure of the combined company



: Adoption of a revised charter to reflect the future-forward structure of the combined company





Proposal No. 5



: Authority to adjourn the EGM to secure maximum shareholder support











Upon completion of the transaction, ESGL will be renamed OIO Holdings Limited and is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the new tickers “OIO” (ordinary shares) and “OIOWW” (warrants).







Why This Business Combination Matters







• Premium Brand, Global Demand: De Tomaso’s P72 and P900 hypercars are attracting top-tier collectors. Limited production and high pricing power position the brand for strong financial performance.





• A Strategic Leap: ESGL is expanding from industrial sustainability into ultra luxury consumer sectors.





• Designed for Growth: The combined company’s structure includes long-term shareholder alignment, performance-based earnouts, and Nasdaq visibility.





• Ready to Go: The production-spec De Tomaso P72 is now available for invite-only viewings at Miller Motorcars in Greenwich, Connecticut, with limited public displays to follow.





More information and voting instructions can be found at: https://www.cstproxy.com/esgl/2025





If you're a shareholder as of May 2, 2025, your vote matters.







About ESGL Holdings Limited







ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ESGL) is a Singapore-based leader in sustainable circular solutions for the chemicals, electronics, and manufacturing sectors. Through its proprietary technology and ESG-first strategy, ESGL transforms waste into high-value circular products, enabling a low-carbon and resource-efficient future.







About De Tomaso Automobili







Founded in 1959 in Modena, Italy, De Tomaso is a storied automotive brand blending Italian design with motorsport heritage. Revived in 2014 under the leadership of Norman Choi, the company is committed to building emotionally resonant, mechanically pure vehicles for a new generation of enthusiasts.







Investor & Media Contacts:









ESGL Holdings Limited







Investor Relations: ir@esgl.asia





Website: www.esgl.asia







De Tomaso Automobili







Media Inquiries: media@detomaso-automobili.com





Website: www.detomaso-automobili.com





Instagram: @detomaso_official







Forward Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered to contain certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “will,” “shall,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “would,” “positioned,” “future,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements made in this press release regarding ESGL’s and De Tomaso Automobili’s expectations with respect to future performance, the anticipated financial impact of the proposed business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the share purchase agreement and the timing of the completion of the proposed business combination. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on ESGL management’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties can be found in documents filed with the SEC by ESGL and other documents that ESGL may file or furnish with the SEC, which you are encouraged to read. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to ESGL and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. ESGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.







No Assurances







There can be no assurance that the proposed business combination will be completed, nor can there be any assurance, if the proposed business combination is completed, that the potential benefits of the business combination will be realized.



