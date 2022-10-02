ESG rules news cycles

It seems that during the past couple of years, ESG news has downright owned news cycles, according to mediablog.prnewswire.com.

In the course of that period, certain trends have reared their heads. With that in mind, as Q3 grinds to a conclusion, it appears that companies are fine tuning their messaging in a trio of ways as reflected In press releases PR Newswire received this month.

Avoiding the Appearance of Greenwashing

More Frequent, Detailed Progress Updates

Simplifying ESG

In time, it’s anticipated that there will be a further uptick in disclosures associated with the climate, according to indiacsr.in.

It will be associated with commitments internationally to, among other things, the EU’s proposed Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive and the International Sustainability Standards Board.

From around the globe, top five ESG updates are:

Inflation Reduction Act – the most significant investment turned into law in the US

Climate-related shock is a severe financial risk

Allocation of the largest – ever corporate sustainability bond

New renewable energy goals for the city of Chicago

The world’s first 100% hydrogen-powered passenger train

esg

sustainability

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.