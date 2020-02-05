ESG Investing Doesn't Look Like a Bubble. It's Something Else, Analyst Says

It isn’t clear that companies’ sustainability ratings are a reliable way to predict their stocks’ outperformance, according to Bernstein Research.

More investors are using a lens of environmental, social and governance responsibility in their decisions, an approach called ESG investing.

But it still isn’t clear that companies’ sustainability ratings are a reliable way to predict their stocks’ outperformance, according to Bernstein Research. And as ESG investing becomes more popular, the firm’s strategists often “hear in passing many clients concerned about ‘ESG bubbles’ forming.”

So Bernstein took a closer look at the performance of stocks with the highest—and lowest—sustainability ratings. They found that the trend is strong in Europe, and said in a Wednesday note that it should persist.

To determine the staying power of sustainability investing, they asked two main questions: Can ESG ratings explain a stock’s performance? And if there is outperformance, is it the result of faddish crowding?

Bernstein sorted global stocks by their Sustainalytics rating—the most widely available metric—and looked at the relationship between stocks’ valuation and ESG rating. Sustainalytics measures ratings relative to a company’s sector, so it doesn’t account for entire sectors deemed unsustainable, such as tobacco or fossil fuels.

The trend is clearest in European stocks, but it doesn’t seem to be caused by investors crowding into the best companies. Instead, Bernstein found that the companies with the worst ESG ratings are trading at a discount. European companies with the fastest deterioration in their ESG metrics were also cheap.

“The discrimination in pricing within sectors looks more like a derating for the ‘worst in class’ stocks, rather than a bubble forming for the ‘best in class,’” the strategists wrote.

They also tested whether the higher-rated ESG stocks were simply better-quality than their peers. But they found that poor ESG ratings weighed down valuations for European stocks more than low return on equity (their chosen gauge of quality).

In the U.S., the strategists found a murkier relationship between sustainability ratings and stock-market performance.

“There is much more of an ESG effect in Europe currently than in the U.S.,” they wrote. But in Europe, at least, “the bottom line is that this [ESG] wave does not appear to be going away anytime soon.”

Write to Alexandra Scaggs at alexandra.scaggs@barrons.com

