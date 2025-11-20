ESCO Technologies Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $218.65 million, or $8.43 per share. This compares with $34.26 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ESCO Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.9% to $352.67 million from $273.51 million last year.

ESCO Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $218.65 Mln. vs. $34.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.43 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $352.67 Mln vs. $273.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.35

