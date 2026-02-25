ESCO Technologies (ESE) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 290.70

The average one-year price target for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) has been revised to $290.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $260.10 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from the latest reported closing price of $285.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 657 funds or institutions reporting positions in ESCO Technologies. This is an decrease of 97 owner(s) or 12.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESE is 0.23%, an increase of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.86% to 30,835K shares. The put/call ratio of ESE is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,538K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 15.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,050K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 13.46% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 903K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 50.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 87.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 835K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares , representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 9.81% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 776K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing a decrease of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESE by 13.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.