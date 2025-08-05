Escalade Q2 Revenue Falls 13%

Key Points Escalade missed both revenue and earnings estimates on a GAAP basis for Q2 2025.

Gross margin (GAAP) improved to 24.7%, despite lower sales and tariff-related costs in Q2 2025.

Debt reduction continued, with total debt down 49.0% year over year and net debt/EBITDA dropping to 0.5x by Q2 2025.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA), a maker of sporting goods and recreation equipment, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 1, 2025. In this release, Escalade missed Wall Street expectations across key metrics, with both GAAP revenue and earnings coming in noticeably below analyst forecasts. Revenue (GAAP) was $54.3 million, significantly below the $60.02 million analyst estimate and lower than the $62.5 million in GAAP net sales reported for Q2 2024. Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) measured $0.13, well under the $0.23 GAAP consensus, and also down from $0.20 GAAP diluted earnings per share in Q2 2024. Despite this, gross margin (GAAP) improved slightly, and the company made meaningful progress cutting debt. The quarter reflected persistent softness in market demand, but also showed disciplined financial management and efforts to adapt to ongoing tariff and supply chain pressures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.13 $0.23 $0.20 (35.0%) Revenue $54.3 million $60.02 million $62.5 million (13.1%) Gross Margin 24.7% 24.2% 0.5 pp Operating Income $2.6 million $4.5 million (42.2%) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $3.9 million $5.8 million (32.2%)

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Escalade operates a diverse sporting goods portfolio, offering equipment for activities such as archery, table tennis, pickleball, billiards, and basketball. Key brands include Bear Archery, Ping-Pong table tennis tables, Goalrilla basketball hoops, and Onix pickleball paddles. The company's product diversity helps it serve a wide range of customer interests and seasonal trends across both individual and team sports.

Recently, Escalade has focused on five core areas: managing customer concentration risk, supply chain improvements, expanding its product and brand lineup, navigating a highly competitive sports equipment market, and seeking strategic acquisitions. Success for Escalade depends on its ability to manage key customer and supply chain dependency, invest in innovation, control operating costs, and execute strategic M&A to broaden its reach and capabilities.

Second Quarter Highlights and Key Drivers

Overall sales declined, with GAAP revenue down 13.1% year-over-year. This shortfall stemmed from softer consumer demand across most product categories, delayed shipments linked to tariff changes, and the exit of some less profitable product lines. Outdoor sports products like basketball hoops and fitness equipment felt additional pressure, with management noting that "unfavorable weather contributed to a slower start to summer demand" However, the safety product category stood out with market share gains that helped cushion the downturn in other areas.

Despite lower sales, Gross margin improved to 24.7% from 24.2% a year earlier. Gross margin measures the percentage of revenue left after accounting for production costs and is a key indicator of pricing and cost discipline. Management attributed the margin improvement to cost-cutting efforts and streamlining inventory storage and handling, though $1.6 million in tariff-related costs and a less favorable product mix offset some of these gains. The company pointed out, "we delivered year-over-year gross margin improvement, even after incurring $1.6 million in tariff-related costs.” showcasing the impact of cost management.

Operating expenses, captured in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs (GAAP), stayed about flat year over year, holding at $10.2 million even as revenue fell. That helped to contain operating losses, but operating income still fell sharply, down to $2.6 million compared to $4.5 million in Q2 2024. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) (non-GAAP) came in at $3.9 million. Net income (GAAP) dropped to $1.8 million from $2.8 million in Q2 2024. The decline in EBITDA was partly due to non-recurring executive transition costs of $0.4 million.

On the balance sheet, Escalade made major strides reducing risk by cutting total debt by 49.0% year over year -- from $43.2 million to $22.0 million. Net debt to trailing twelve-month EBITDA, a common measure of leverage, improved significantly to 0.5x, giving the company greater financial flexibility. Cash flow from operations remained steady at $13.3 million compared to Q2 2024, even with lower earnings, thanks to tight management of inventory. The company also repurchased approximately $0.8 million in shares and continued its regular dividend to shareholders.

Future Outlook and What to Watch

Management did not issue explicit financial guidance for either the third quarter or full fiscal 2025. Instead, it emphasized ongoing efforts to control costs, make targeted price adjustments, and further improve supply chain efficiency. Leadership highlighted plans for continued inventory management, investment in new products, and pursuing acquisition opportunities in core athletic categories. No new product launches or major strategic changes were announced during the period.

For investors and industry watchers, key themes in the coming quarters include Escalade's ability to stabilize or grow sales, further progress in gross margin, management of tariff and supply chain risks, and updates on customer concentration as many retailers consolidate orders. With no forward financial forecast offered, market participants must watch for future disclosures and results to gauge how the company's operational improvements translate to performance. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.15 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

