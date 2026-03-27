Escalade (ESCA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Escalade (NasdaqGM:ESCA) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $20.40 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.15% from the latest reported closing price of $17.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Escalade. This is an decrease of 102 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESCA is 0.08%, an increase of 13.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.62% to 4,181K shares. The put/call ratio of ESCA is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Minerva Advisors holds 568K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 16.32% over the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 428K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group holds 309K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 222K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 44.44% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 95K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares , representing a decrease of 33.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESCA by 20.91% over the last quarter.

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