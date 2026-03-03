ESAB Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $119.19, changing hands as low as $113.48 per share. ESAB Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESAB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESAB's low point in its 52 week range is $100.1653 per share, with $137.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.