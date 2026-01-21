ES Bancshares, Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - ES Bancshares, Inc. (ESBS) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.66 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.47 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $4.64 million from $4.25 million last year.

ES Bancshares, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

