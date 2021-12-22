ERShares DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Entrepreneurs ETF (NYSE:ENTR) declared a dividend of $8.7251 per share payable on December 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of December 22, 2021.https://www.google.com/url?rct=j&sa=t&url=https://www.dividendinvestor.com/dividend-news/20211220/ershares-entrepreneurs-etf-entrepreneurshares-series-trust-nyse-entr-declared-a-dividend-of-%248.7251-per-share/&ct=ga&cd=CAEYACoUMTUyNDYyNzMzODg5MjkwNzQ3NzQyGjIxNTI5N2QzOGYxM2U4OTA6Y29tOmVuOlVT&usg=AFQjCNECO3ASf17nVEf52MTn-vXHrf3pzA https://www.google.com/url?rct=j&sa=t&url=https://www.dividendinvestor.com/dividend-news/20211220/ershares-nextgen-entrepreneurs-etf-entrepreneurshares-series-trust-nyse-ersx-declared-a-dividend-of-%243.9848-per-share/&ct=ga&cd=CAEYACoUMTI1MzkyNTMwNTg0ODU0NTU3NjYyGjcwNTRlOThiMzcxYmIyNWU6Y29tOmVuOlVT&usg=AFQjCNEhhBnW-fYQ2OGWud3RuDjBOnGhFQ https://entrepreneurshares.com/disclosures/
