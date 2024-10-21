News & Insights

ErreDue Highlights Growth at Next Gems Conference

October 21, 2024 — 05:58 am EDT

Erredue S.P.A. (IT:RDUE) has released an update.

ErreDue S.p.A., a pioneer in zero-emission hydrogen electrolysis, is set to showcase its innovative solutions at the “Next Gems” Conference in Milan, aimed at highlighting Italian entrepreneurial excellence to investors. The company has seen a significant 40% increase in production value, reaching 19.3 million euros in 2023, and is listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market.

