EROAD Limited Reports Strong Revenue Growth

EROAD Limited is a New Zealand-based technology company specializing in road user charging and fleet management solutions, primarily serving the transport and logistics industry with innovative telematics and compliance tools. In its latest earnings report, EROAD Limited reported a revenue increase to $95.9 million for the first half of FY25, reflecting an 8% growth compared to the previous year, with significant contributions from its New Zealand, North American, and Australian markets. The company remains free cash flow positive, with a normalized free cash flow of $6.2 million, excluding one-time expenses related to a 4G upgrade in New Zealand. EROAD’s strategic focus on larger and more complex fleet customers has driven this growth, alongside expanding multi-product adoption and deepening customer engagement. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, EROAD’s integrated platform continues to deliver value across diverse fleet operations. Looking forward, EROAD is committed to sustainable growth and innovation, with plans to enhance its product offerings and leverage new market opportunities, particularly in North America and Australasia. The company is well-positioned to meet its full-year guidance and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

