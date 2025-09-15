Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) was up +1.12% at $17.10. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 21.92% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.93%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.57, indicating a 111.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $215.45 million, indicating a 72.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $777.53 million, which would represent changes of +150% and +65.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.09% higher within the past month. Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Ero Copper Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 24.2.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

