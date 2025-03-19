Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) ending at $13.91, denoting a +1.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.39% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.64% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Ero Copper Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Ero Copper Corp. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158 million, up 49.34% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $818.25 million, indicating changes of +116.67% and +74.02%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ero Copper Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 24.69% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Ero Copper Corp. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.8, which means Ero Copper Corp. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.