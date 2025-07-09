Ernexa Therapeutics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq for Continued Listing

Ernexa Therapeutics regains Nasdaq compliance and plans to initiate its first clinical trial for cancer treatments in early 2026.

Ernexa Therapeutics announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, allowing its stock to continue trading on the exchange. The company, which develops innovative cell therapies for advanced cancer and autoimmune diseases, focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells into allogeneic synthetic mesenchymal stem cells. Its lead product, ERNA-101, aims to treat ovarian cancer by activating the immune system, while ERNA-102 targets inflammation in autoimmune disorders. President and CEO Sanjeev Luther emphasized the company’s commitment to advancing its research and initiating its first clinical trial in early 2026.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Ernexa Therapeutics





(Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq for continued listing and that its stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market.





On July 1, 2025, the company received formal notice from Nasdaq stating that Ernexa has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing.





“We remain laser-focused on advancing our programs toward the clinic, and we are on track to initiate our first clinical trial in early 2026,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “Our team continues to execute with discipline and urgency – for the sake of the many patients living with ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease and their loved ones. We believe that our novel approach to engineered cell therapies holds significant promise for patients with serious and underserved conditions.”







About Ernexa Therapeutics







Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative stem cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment, without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.





ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.





For more information, visit





www.ernexatx.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.







Media & Investor Relations Contact











investors@ernexatx.com







