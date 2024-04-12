Ericsson's (ERIC) Vonage Boosts LEAP's Communication Portfolio

Vonage, the wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC is deploying Vonage Communication APIs to enhance the customer support capabilities of LEAP, a Singapore-based communication solutions provider. LEAP offers professional contact center services, interactive voice response designer solutions, and social media services to enterprises in the South East Asian region. With the recent collaboration with Vonage, LEAP is aiming to expand its global customer reach.



The availability of a robust communication infrastructure is imperative for premium customer services. Vonage Communication APIs boast various solution suites that cater to a wide range of communication channels. For instance, its Voice API delivers improved, differentiated customer experience by facilitating automated and personalized interactions with AI.



Vonage global video platform brings live interactive video sessions directly within the enterprise's web, mobile and desktop applications. With cross-platform compatibility and developer-friendly tools, enterprises can customize the video communication experience to meet their specific business requirements.

With over one million registered developers, Vonage Communication Platform offers a comprehensive suite of voice, video, messaging and email services that drive digital transformation for both established businesses and startups.



The Vonage SIP Trunking connects LEAP to the cloud, enabling it to scale up or down with virtually unlimited capacity, reducing costs with per second billing. This integration also streamlines workflow, optimizes resources for LEAP’s customers and empowers them with secure and reliable client engagement features that can scale on demand.



Voice communication is crucial for businesses, especially in the customer support domain. Vonage has recently unveiled Enhanced Noise Cancellation, which leverages machine learning capabilities to effectively mitigate disruptive background noises and enhance customer support agents’ productivity. The solution is already witnessing market traction across industries and is likely to have a positive impact on Ericsson’s top line in the upcoming quarters.



In 2022, Ericsson completed the buyout of Vonage to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise market. In 2023, the company witnessed solid net sales growth in the Enterprise segment driven by the acquired Vonage businesses.



ERIC is well positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. It currently has 160 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 68 countries.



The stock has lost 15.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 17.2%.



