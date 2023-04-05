Ericsson's (ERIC) Cradlepoint Buys Ericom to Boost SASE Bouquet

Ericsson ERIC subsidiary Cradlepoint recently acquired Ericom Software and its enterprise cloud security platform for an undisclosed amount. The buyout is likely to augment Cradlepoint’s Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework and zero trust offerings for hybrid 5G and wireline environments.



SASE is a security framework that converges software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and zero trust security solutions into a converged cloud-delivered platform that securely connects users, systems, endpoints and remote networks to apps and resources. This is expected to facilitate the development of the new Cradlepoint NetCloud Threat Defense cloud service, which will expand its mobile-capable and router-integrated SASE and zero trust portfolio for fixed-site, remote worker, in-vehicle and IoT use cases.



The acquisition will leverage Cradlepoint’s enterprise networking expertise and Ericom’s innovative SSE and zero trust security solutions to help address the growing cybersecurity needs of global enterprises as they accelerate the rapid adoption of 5G technologies. The transaction will enable the delivery of a comprehensive SD-WAN and SASE solution for Wireless WAN and private cellular networking for cloud-based secure network solutions. This, in turn, will strengthen Ericsson’s market position as a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has recently increased manifold. Further, to maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is also a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 145 live 5G networks across the globe spanning 63 countries.



The stock has lost 38.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.8%.



Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



