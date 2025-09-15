Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth

Ericsson ( ERIC ) recently advanced the enterprise 5G networking landscape with the integration of agentic AI into its NetCloud platform. With the launch of Ericsson’s first enterprise 5G agentic AI virtual expert, enterprises are likely to experience a transformation in how they deploy, optimize and manage private 5G and Wireless WAN solutions.

At the core of Ericsson’s innovation is the development of its AI-powered assistant ANA. Once a user-prompt-driven tool, ANA is now becoming a strategic partner supported by a team of AI agents. By understanding high-level intents rather than just direct commands, ANA will be able to execute complex workflows, assist administrators in decision-making and keep learning in real time. This shift lessens the administrative workload, allowing lean IT and OT teams to avoid handling repetitive or complex manual tasks.

Key Features of Agentic AI in ERIC’s NetCloud

ANA’s architecture will be underpinned by a network of orchestrators and functional AI agents. These agents work in tandem, where orchestrators plan and oversee tasks while functional agents execute specific actions. Orchestrator agents will roll out in stages, beginning with a troubleshooting agent scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025. Additional agents for configuration, deployment and policy management are planned for 2026. These orchestrators will interface with task, process, knowledge and decision agents as part of a unified agentic framework.

Ericsson’s AI-powered troubleshooting orchestrator is likely to directly address hurdles identified by support teams, customers and partners, such as offline devices and degraded signal quality. Projected to be launched in fourth-quarter 2025, ERIC estimates a 20% reduction in downtime and support cases by automating workflows around these recurring issues, a major efficiency boost for enterprises.

With multi-modal content generation, ANA can create dynamic graphs and visualizations that highlight trends, anomalies and complex relationships across multiple data points. This makes analytics more actionable and less time-consuming. Also, with Explainable AI capabilities, ANA will provide real-time process feedback, displaying the steps taken by AI agents during execution, fostering trust and transparency in enterprise AI adoption.

Furthermore, NetCloud AIOps capabilities are being expanded to cover fault, performance, configuration and accounting anomalies for Wireless WAN and NetCloud SASE. For Ericsson Private 5G, NetCloud will offer service health analytics, including KPI monitoring and user equipment connectivity diagnostics, starting fourth-quarter 2025. These insights enable enterprises to identify issues early, minimize downtime and continually optimize network performance.

ERIC’s Private 5G & NetCloud Unite on a Single Platform

In addition to AI, Ericsson is integrating Ericsson Private 5G into the NetCloud platform, which is planned for the fourth quarter. The initiative is set to deliver significant benefits for enterprise 5G customers, including AI-driven capabilities, instant feature availability, streamlined lifecycle management, enhanced agility for multisite deployments and improved administrator controls with defined user roles and permissions. NetCloud also provides the foundation for future agentic AI innovations designed to reduce friction and add business value. By addressing key adoption challenges, this integration enables industrial enterprises to fully harness 5G for mission-critical IT and OT operations.

ERIC Eyes 5G Gains Despite Fierce Wireless Competition

Ericsson is leveraging strong 5G momentum and a competitive product portfolio to strengthen its position in mobile infrastructure and enterprise markets. Strategic acquisitions, including Vonage for enterprise expansion, Cradlepoint for 5G growth and Ericom for security, complement its innovation-driven approach. Backed by a robust patent portfolio and increased R&D in Networks and Digital Services, Ericsson is focused on technology leadership, cost efficiency and automation. These moves, along with continuous innovation, are set to accelerate growth and reinforce its foothold in the global wireless equipment market.

The company remains a top choice for operators seeking expanded coverage and faster networks. As the world’s largest LTE supplier with extensive global deployments, it is now driving 5G system development to secure market leadership. It views 5G standardization as key to industrial digitization and IoT growth, with technologies like network slicing set to play a bigger role. Ericsson is also investing in its Enterprise segment to make it a significant growth driver going ahead.

Nonetheless, ERIC faces pressure from geopolitical risks, supply chain issues and tough competition from Huawei and Nokia. It had warned that Sweden’s decision to exclude Chinese vendors from Swedish 5G networks might adversely impact its business in the East Asian country. Revenue is declining in China, the Middle East, Africa and India due to market share loss and reduced operator spending.

ERIC’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Ericsson, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, has gained 7.5% over the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 31.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

