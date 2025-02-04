News & Insights

Ericsson, LCRA To Launch 5G-Ready Private LTE Network In Texas

February 04, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

(RTTNews) - Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) and the Lower Colorado River Authority or LCRA, Tuesday announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement to deploy a private LTE network across 68 Texas counties.

This initiative aims to modernize the power grid, improve low-latency communications, and enhance security against emerging threats.

Ericsson will provide a 5G-ready, mission-critical private LTE network, integrating dual-mode 5G Core, radio access network, and network management solutions. The network will enhance LCRA's operational control while supporting municipalities, schools, transit systems, and government entities.

Scheduled for the first quarter 2025, the project reinforces Ericsson's commitment to critical infrastructure and LCRA's efforts to ensure reliable utility services across Texas.

