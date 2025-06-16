Ericsson, Google Cloud Launch AI-Powered 5G Core Network as-a-Service

Ericsson ERIC has unveiled Ericsson On-Demand, an innovative solution that delivers core network services through a true software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Designed in collaboration with Google Cloud, this platform harnesses the power of Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Google’s AI infrastructure to offer communications service providers (CSPs) a fully managed, cloud-native solution. Ericsson On-Demand enables CSPs to rapidly deploy and scale their core networks, reduce operational expenses and gain the agility needed in today’s dynamic telecom landscape.

As CSPs face growing pressure to innovate at speed while navigating complex operations, Ericsson On-Demand marks a significant leap forward. The platform can launch a full core network within minutes, scale elastically based on demand and operate on a pay-as-you-use basis, eliminating the need for upfront capital investment or overprovisioning. With Ericsson managing the entire infrastructure, CSPs can focus on innovation and customer experience without being burdened by backend complexities.

Ericsson Price and Consensus

Ericsson price-consensus-chart | Ericsson Quote

Key capabilities include ultra-fast provisioning, real-time elastic scaling, consumption-based transparent pricing and seamless integration of new features without service disruption. The solution is backed by Ericsson’s 24/7 Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams, offering AI-powered lifecycle automation, proactive troubleshooting and built-in security measures such as geo-restricted deployments, identity and access management (IAM) policies and cloud-native firewalls.

What sets Ericsson On-Demand apart is its blend of telecom-grade reliability with the flexibility of the public cloud. Built on the same engineering expertise that powers global mobile networks and deployed on Google Cloud’s vast infrastructure—spanning 42 regions and more than 2 million miles of fiber—it ensures high availability, compliance and scalability. CSPs also gain the ability to grow gradually by layering new capabilities over existing systems without any downtime, adhering to evolving data sovereignty and regulatory standards.

Ericsson On-Demand empowers CSPs to go from concept to execution faster than ever, whether rolling out fixed wireless access (FWA), launching wide-area enterprise services or entering new markets.

Ericsson highlighted that Ericsson On-Demand is not just a product but a catalyst for ambition. Management stated that On-Demand strips away complexity, enabling it to lead confidently into new territories, outpace market shifts and realize opportunities that were once out of reach.

ERIC Stock Price Performance

Ericsson, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has gained 43% over the past year compared with the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry’s growth of 35%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Wireless Equipment Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the wireless equipment space are Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR, Clearfield, Inc. CLFD and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. JNPR and CLFD presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas UI carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the last reported quarter, JNPR delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper Networks’ long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%. Its shares have inched up 0.8% in the past year.

Clearfield’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 90.52%. In the last reported quarter, CLFD delivered an earnings surprise of 147.37%. Its shares have increased 19% in the past six months.

UI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.93%. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 61.29%. Its shares have surged 161.4% in the past year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.