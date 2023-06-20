Ericsson (ERIC) Unveils Reduced Capability 5G RAN Software

Ericsson ERIC launched a new RedCap (reduced capability) software solution to augment 5G applications in devices that do not require full-fledged 5G capabilities. This new 5G radio access network (RAN) software enables communications service providers to unlock new monetization streams as they can now offer 5G services to a broader array of devices. This includes devices like low-end augmented reality wearables, video surveillance equipment, industrial sensors, smart grids and more. The noteworthy aspect of this software upgrade is that it can be seamlessly integrated into existing 5G standalone networks without necessitating any additional hardware installations.



The New Radio RedCap is primarily designed to expand and strengthen the existing 5G ecosystem by bridging the capability and complexity gap in low power wide area and ultra reliable low latency communications. It offers greater flexibility and scalability tailored to the various requirements of different devices in terms of throughput, battery life, complexity and device density, and ensures cost-efficient integration.



The new solutions provide improved power optimization capabilities compared to the existing LTE Low categories and its highly customizable services allow operators to allocate network resources efficiently to provide a premium experience to end users.



The product has already garnered interests from many OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and Ericsson is actively working with top chipset vendors like MediaTek to expedite the advancement of next-generation 5G products and services.



It is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business.



In the Mobile Networks business, it plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software, and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment called Cloud Software and Services. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.



Courtesy of investing in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It is also inclined toward stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts, as well as investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 29% in the past year compared to the industry’s decline of 1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery networks and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Viasat, Inc. VSAT delivered an earnings surprise of 7.98%, in the last reported quarter.



Viasat provides broadband services named ‘Exede’ in North America. This features the world's highest capacity satellite, ViaSat-1; satellite broadband networking systems, global mobile satellite services comprising high-speed in-flight Internet, as well as global tracking and messaging; and Wi-Fi and other hotspot support, operations and management systems.

