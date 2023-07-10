Ericsson (ERIC) Unveils 5G Network Slicing in Android 14 Devices

Ericsson ERIC has introduced on-demand network slicing capabilities in Android 14 devices. The new functionality is supported by Ericsson’s core network software and will enable communications service providers (CSP) to offer enhanced performance in network-slicing-enabled applications.



Network slicing facilitates the establishment of multiple virtual networks on a shared physical network. It allows a wide range of applications with varied network requirements to operate optimally, using the same network infrastructure. For instance, mobile multiplayer games, automobile navigation systems and social media apps each have distinct latency, security and configuration needs. By implementing network slicing, operators can optimize network resource utilization, expand their monetization capabilities and open up new revenue-generating opportunities.



The innovative feature leverages the User Equipment Route Selection Policy, which allows devices to dynamically select a slice or multiple slices as provisioned by CSPs. Additionally, CSPs will be able to notify and inform subscribers with information on pricing terms and conditions with, and facilitate flexible deployment and smooth subscription management through Ericsson’s Cloud User Management, Policy Control and Service Activation features.



With the recent update, Ericsson is integrating on-demand functionality in 5G network slicing, which will give service providers better flexibility. Depending on the features incorporated by developers into their products, CSPs will have the capability to determine and provision the characteristics of network slices, along with other related aspects such as duration, cost and availability. This advancement significantly streamlines subscriber onboarding and simplifies the process of delivering user-specific experiences.



Since the introduction of 5G network slicing capability starting from Android 12 or higher versions, Ericsson, with its partners, has successfully implemented several slicing projects in the android ecosystem. The company is committed to driving innovation to unlock the true potential of 5G for a superior subscriber experience.



Ericsson is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. It strives to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider with a focused enterprise business.



Courtesy of investments in R&D, combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.



The stock has lost 26.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



