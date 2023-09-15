Ericsson (ERIC) to Help Reduce Carbon Emissions in Qatar

Ericsson ERIC recently inked a definitive agreement with Ooredoo Qatar for an undisclosed amount for deploying Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution to help reduce the carbon footprint in the Middle East country. In addition, the solution will enable the Qatar-based telecommunications firm to increase its network energy efficiency for lower operating costs.



Leveraging AI and automation techniques, Ericsson Smart Connected Site solution will enable the seamless management of hybrid energy sources such as Li-ion batteries along with fossil fuels for optimal utilization of resources. It enables real-time, remote monitoring of key metrics through the collection of site material operating data and status, followed by hybrid management and control of energy consumption by optimizing the network’s use of energy sources. This reduces the reliance on diesel generators, lowering Ooredoo Qatar’s carbon emissions.



The company is also likely to utilize the Ericsson Network Manager (ENM), a single unified intelligent management system that provides full control over every aspect of the network, from overall site performance to site energy. This modern hybrid energy management system will have end-to-end communications equipment like 5G radios and cloud RAN (Radio Access Network). These are expected to translate into incremental revenues for the company and strengthen its leading position in the market.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power and site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding communication service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support real-time, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 152 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 65 countries.



The stock has lost 24.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 10.2%.



Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 18.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC is a Zacks Rank #2 stock. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.3% and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%.



Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.

