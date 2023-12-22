Ericsson (ERIC) to Deploy Private 5G Networks Across Spain

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that it has collaborated with Orange Spain, a prominent mobile operator, to deploy private 5G networks for business-to-business (B2B) clients nationwide. Orange Spain is leveraging Ericsson's dual-mode 5G core to enhance its 5G Standalone Network infrastructure. Ericsson’s offerings also include a Local Packet Gateway solution, which will be installed in B2B customer premises to provide local breakout.



Local breakout facilitates localized data processing and reduces reliance on centralized infrastructure. Direct access to local services and the Internet minimizes latency and enhances throughput. This capability is essential for applications requiring real-time responsiveness. Many enterprises have strict rules about information storage and transmission. Local breakout matches these security and privacy requirements by ensuring that data stays on-premise and separate from public networks. Additionally, the compact footprint, simple installation and easy management make it a suitable choice for service providers.



Leveraging Ericsson’s industry-leading 5G portfolio, Orange delivers premium services within and beyond enterprise premises, owing to a network infrastructure that integrates both public and private networks. The unified network configuration also enables Orange to charge competitive pricing.



The private 5G network brings a transformative opportunity for the B2B sector enterprises. It empowers organizations to customize connectivity solutions according to their precise needs. Along with advanced security measures, it also offers real-time automation that greatly enhances productivity and drives cost efficiency in operations.



These advanced capabilities empower B2B clients to rapidly adopt emerging digital technologies, reduce time to market and enhance revenue potential. These state-of-the-art features from Ericsson will serve as the backbone of Orange’s robust network infrastructure. It will enable enterprises to drive innovation and craft advanced use cases and bolster their competitiveness in their respective industries.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. To maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a consistent need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



ERIC focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 157 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 66 countries.



The stock has gained 4.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Model N Inc MODN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.78%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



MODN provides revenue management solutions for life sciences and technology companies, including applications for configuration, price, quote, rebate management and regulatory compliance. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.33%.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12%.



ANET holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. Arista is gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gigabit high-performance switching products and is well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

