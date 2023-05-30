Ericsson (ERIC) Teams Up With MediaTek to Boost 5G Upload Speed

Ericsson ERIC recently collaborated with MediaTek to showcase a record 5G upload speed of 440 Mbps utilizing Carrier Aggregation. The test was conducted in the low-band and mid-band spectrum in an Ericsson lab facility, utilizing RAN Compute Baseband 6648 and a mobile device equipped with MediaTek 5G smartphone chipset.



With the increasing popularity of content creation, online streaming, gaming, extended reality (XR) and video-based applications, the importance of upload speed has become increasingly pertinent. The demand for higher bandwidth is likely to increase significantly with the growing adoption of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) devices. Remote work and virtual collaboration require seamless upload speed to enable faster transmission of audio and video data to other participants and establish uninterrupted communication during virtual meetings.



To cope with these changing market dynamics, service providers are looking for innovative solutions to accelerate data speed, provide higher throughput and low latency with enhanced capacity and coverage. The latest demonstration from Ericsson is an important step in this regard. The demonstration showed that the integration of 50MHz FDD n1 and 100MHz TDD n77 significantly increases the upload speed, improves network performance and ensures a premium user experience with greater frame rate per second and enhanced image resolution. Ericsson’s ability to recognize evolving demand trends and aligned innovation initiatives according to the changing conditions is likely to strengthen its position in the wireless market and ensure commercial expansion.



Ericsson is benefiting from solid 5G momentum worldwide. Investments in research and development (R&D) have established it as a leader in 5G. In the Mobile Networks business, Ericsson plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment dubbed Cloud Software and Services. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased manifold. To maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is a need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson solutions are much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of investing in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology with 60,000 granted patents and more than 100 signed licensing agreements. It is also focused on stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts and investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 36.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6%.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Meta Platforms Inc. META, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.46%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Meta Platforms is the world’s largest social media platform. The company’s portfolio offering evolved from a single Facebook app to multiple apps like photo and video-sharing app Instagram and WhatsApp messaging app owing to acquisitions.



Meta is considered to have pioneered the concept of social networking, which is why it enjoys a first mover’s advantage in this market. As developed regions mature, Meta undertakes measures to drive penetration in emerging markets of South East Asia, Latin America and Africa.

