Ericsson (ERIC) Subsidiary Cradlepoint Unveils E100 5G Router

Cradlepoint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC, introduced the E100 5G Enterprise Router tailored for retail and small office applications, such as video surveillance, inventory management, IoT and point-of-sale (POS) devices. The router is compatible with the latest 5G standard, featuring an integrated 5G modem for robust network connectivity. Owing to its high scalability, the solution can support thousands of small offices and temporary sites without deploying additional staff.



The solution boasts a secure zero-trust network architecture that eliminates the use of complex VPN systems. Reliable and highly configurable backup systems for hybrid WAN or dual cellular locations ensure uninterrupted connectivity, even in unforeseen situations.



Retail vacancy rates across U.S. shopping centers have dipped to the lowest level since 2007. Businesses are increasingly turning toward pop-up and experimental stores as a strategy to reach potential customers. IT teams need to provide high-performance, low-latency connectivity to these small spaces to sustain this dynamic business model while adhering to security policies. However, this is a challenging endeavor. Traditionally, smaller footprint locations face limitations in meeting the connectivity needs essential for large enterprise operations.



By integrating cutting-edge 5G connectivity, zero trust security, SD-WAN and cloud management in a compact form, Cradlepoint is aiming to address these issues. Leveraging modern security features from Cradlepoint NetCloud Exchange, the E100 5G Enterprise Router efficiently safeguards the network and users accessing the web applications from potential cyber threats. It provides the same level of assurance for deployed communication, IoT and POS devices in small offices as it would for flagship locations.



This advancement empowers IT teams to efficiently scale operations in distributed locations. The advanced networking features, along with enterprise-class security, make the router an ideal option to augment network connectivity. This will likely strengthen Ericsson’s position in the wireless equipment market and boost commercial expansion.



ERIC focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 157 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 66 countries. The acquisition of Cradlepoint has strengthened its ability to grow in the 5G enterprise market.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. To maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a consistent need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The stock has gained 2.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.71%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 78.99%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.24%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.29%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

