Ericsson (ERIC) Subsidiary Cradlepoint Launches X10 5G Router

Cradlepoint, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson ERIC, introduced the X10 5G router, a comprehensive fixed wireless access (FWA) service solution designed for remote workers, small and medium-sized businesses and temporary sites. Its NetCloud Exchange advanced service architecture enables service providers to differentiate their FWA Internet offerings by developing tiered plans based on security levels and Quality of Service.



Streamlined cloud management through NetCloud empowers service providers to efficiently support managed services with enhanced scalability. Moreover, the robust APIs give flexibility, enabling smooth incorporation of X10 management within the existing management systems.



According to an Ericsson study, 5G will take up almost 80 percent of total FWA connections by 2028. Service providers are witnessing rising demand for a wide range of tailored solutions. Ericsson aims to capitalize on this expanding market for FWA services. Cradlepoint’s X10 5G router can be deployed swiftly and offers fast and reliable 5G connectivity with improved security compared to other solutions available in the market.



Along with enterprise-grade connectivity and streamlined management, the solution boasts cost efficiency, which makes it a lucrative choice for small and medium-sized organizations across diverse industries and applications. This strategic approach of adapting and innovating per the evolving market conditions will significantly boost Ericsson's portfolio and bolster commercial prospects.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.



The stock has lost 5.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 8.8%.



