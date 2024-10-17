Is Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ericsson (ERIC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ericsson is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ericsson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ERIC's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ERIC has gained about 34.6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 26%. This means that Ericsson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arista Networks (ANET) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 72.4%.

For Arista Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ericsson belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 30.8% so far this year, so ERIC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arista Networks falls under the Communication - Components industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +61.6%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Ericsson and Arista Networks as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.