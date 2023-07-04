Ericsson (ERIC) Solution Boosts Swisscom Indoor 5G Strength

Ericsson ERIC recently announced the successful deployment of the new radio dot system feature to enhance Swisscom’s indoor 5G capabilities. Swisscom is the first major telecommunications provider to deploy this feature. It will allow the Switzerland-based carrier to deliver high-capacity indoor 5G connectivity to enterprise customers within a 10 km radius from a centralized location.



There exists a considerably large market presence of small to medium size enterprises such as retail stores, restaurants, offices, event spaces and more. Swisscom is seeking to accelerate its business expansion in small to medium size enterprise segment by integrating the advanced radio dot feature. The system efficiently serves seamless, fast and secure 5G connectivity to up to eight small to medium venues from one remote unit, making it an ideal solution for various indoor spaces without any additional infrastructure investment.



Ericsson’s new indoor fiber capabilities offer numerous in-building deployment options and are compatible with single operator and multi operator indoor solutions. The feature significantly boosts the capacity and coverage of telecommunications service providers with enhanced flexibility and scalability.



By replacing CAT6a cables with fiber connectivity for indoor 5G deployments, the reach is remarkably increased by nearly 40 times. By utilizing fiber and hybrid fiber cables it delivers power and data to active indoor antennas (Radio Dots) from the Indoor Radio Unit (IRU), which extends cable reach from a mere 300 m to an impressive 10 km. This allows connecting more venues with 5G with up to 80% fewer equipment requirements on premises, ensuring reduced service efforts and cost optimization.



Leveraging this cutting-edge feature, Swisscom will be able to extend its 5G footprint with enhanced operational efficiency. The technological innovation from Ericsson holds immense potential to bring substantial benefits for service providers and end-users alike by streamlining indoor 5G deployment.



Ericsson is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company strives to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider with a focused enterprise business. In the Mobile Networks business, it plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment called Cloud Software and Services. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of investments in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It is also inclined toward stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts and investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 25.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



