Ericsson (ERIC) Set to Boost Movistar's 5G+ Launch in Spain

Ericsson ERIC is poised to enhance Movistar’s 5G+ launch in Spain, propelling the nation to the forefront of the European market. By deploying its cutting-edge dual-mode 5G Core solution and radio access network (RAN) on 3.5 GHz, Ericsson is set to revolutionize high-performance connectivity in Spain.



Movistar is a major telecommunications provider owned by Telefonica S.A. TEF. Ericsson's advanced solutions, combined with its cloud infrastructure, will enable Movistar to offer an unmatched mobile experience characterized by ultra-low latency, high throughput and a massive number of connections.



The introduction of 5G standalone technology within the 5G+ launch marks a significant milestone in the longstanding collaboration between Telefónica and Ericsson. This development promises to unlock the full potential of 5G for Movistar's customers, revolutionizing mobile experiences for consumers and empowering industries and enterprises to leverage the advanced capabilities of 5G standalone technology.



Moreover, the enhanced capabilities in Telefónica's 5G commercial network, such as network slicing, will allow greater flexibility as different parts of the network can be allocated for specific use cases. This will likely open up new business models across all verticals, creating greater monetization opportunities for Telefónica.



Movistar's 5G+ launch, complemented by its 700 MHz band coverage in more than 2,200 municipalities, will provide 5G access to more than 85% of the population, solidifying Telefónica's market position in the country. As the primary provider of dual-mode 5G Core solutions and RAN deployment, the collaboration will help Ericsson secure a dominant position in the 5G infrastructure market.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology, with a significant market share and a large number of LTE networks worldwide. The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 63 countries.



The stock has lost 26.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of a content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Telefonica SA (TEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.