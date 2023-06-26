Ericsson (ERIC) & Proptivity Pioneer Shared Indoor 5G RAN

Ericsson ERIC has collaborated with Proptivity to launch the world's first neutral host-led shared indoor 5G radio access network (RAN), powered by Radio Dot System. It provides download speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps, benefiting both visitors and employees in a central Stockholm shopping mall.



Ericsson and Proptivity have joined forces to address the connectivity challenges faced in busy public places like shopping malls. This neutral host-led indoor 5G network ensures the same quality of services regardless of the service providers. The partnership allows for multi-operator, multi-vendor mobile connectivity solutions, delivering high-performing indoor network connectivity at a lower cost per gigabyte. The network also supports increasing demand for data by emerging 5G use cases like augmented reality shopping.



Ericsson faced the challenge of improving indoor coverage cost-effectively. To solve this problem, Radio Dot System was developed. Ericsson's Radio Dot System offers an easy and convenient solution to deploy indoor 5G small cells. This system includes the Indoor Radio Unit 8848 and the Radio Dot 4453. These components are designed for seamless integration. This solution is highly energy-efficient and reduces power consumption by 70% and equipment footprint by up to 80%.



The shared indoor network not only benefits the tenants and visitors but also offers advantages to service providers. The service providers can extend their coverage without the need for additional capital investment. It provides a cost-effective opportunity to expand their footprint and improve their service. A local operator, 3 Sweden is the first service provider to connect to this shared indoor 5G network. This will speed up the process of digitalization in Sweden.



Ericsson has made two new additions to its indoor 5G portfolio. The first one is IRU 8850, which helps improve network performance and user experience. It is 70% more energy-efficient than active Distributed Antenna Systems technology. Another one is Ericsson Indoor Fusion Unit. It has also introduced a new software feature called Ericsson 5G Precise Positioning. It enables location service catering to diverse use cases for Communication Service Providers and enterprises. This includes asset tracking and tool positioning in factories, mines, hospitals, and even emergency response scenarios.



Ericsson is currently the global leader in LTE technology and holds a substantial market share. With the rise of the smartphone market and the use of mobile broadband, demand for extensive coverage, faster speed and superior network quality has also risen. Through its cutting-edge technologies and ongoing innovations, Ericsson is continuously upgrading its network for higher speed and capacity.



With a strong focus on developing 5G technology, the company believes that standardized 5G technology is the foundation of digital transformation across industries and broadband connectivity. Deploying a 5G network will accelerate the adoption of IoT devices and advanced technologies like network slicing will also gain prominence. Ericsson has 147 operational 5G networks in 63 countries across the globe.



The stock has lost 36.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Key Picks

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13.9%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 10%.



Akamai is a global provider of a content delivery network and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video & audio, business applications, etc. Akamai’s offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.



Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another key pick. It develops, commercializes and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.