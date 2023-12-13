Ericsson (ERIC) Private 5G Network Boosts CJ Logistics Yield

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that its first private 5G network for the logistics sector has achieved a significant improvement in the productivity of CJ Logistics at the latter’s Ichiri center in Icheon City, South Korea. The successful debut of a full-scale commercial private 5G network is likely to sow the seeds of similar deployments within the logistics sector, which is predicted to reach $15,978.2 billion by 2032.



Ericsson’s private 5G network offers secure and reliable 4G and 5G connectivity through its single server dual mode core. It ensures faster time to service, delivering advanced and intelligent operations in any environment while securing sensitive data. Leveraging dedicated industry spectrum, the network facilitates seamless communication, data exchange and coordination among various devices, systems and stakeholders involved in complex operations.



With 400 warehouse facilities in South Korea and 40 more centers globally, CJ Logistics sought ideal network connectivity that offered scalability and easy deployment capability to implement the Logistics 4.0 concept. This includes efficient handling of rapidly growing data volume, use of predictive analytics, introduction of additional Internet of Things devices, automation of processes and leveraging AI to make logistics centers even more productive.



Moreover, CJ Logistics experienced continued connectivity blackouts and dead zones despite installing 300 Wi-Fi access points throughout its warehouse, making it imperative to set up a private 5G network across its facilities. The deployment of Ericsson’s 5G products involved 15% less capital investment compared to the wired alternative (requiring only 22 radio dots for the installment) and resulted in a 20% improvement in CJ Logistics’ productivity.



Ericsson’s private 5G network is well-suited for users such as factories and education campuses due to its high-performing indoor and outdoor 5G cellular coverage with high security and low latency. As a result of the private 5G network, new innovative applications and IoT can be used to improve productivity and business operations, and increase cost savings via real-time data sharing, automation and robotics.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 157 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 66 countries.



The stock has lost 12.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 0.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

